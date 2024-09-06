Friday, September 06, 2024
SC restores NAB amendment, accepts govt's review plea

Web Desk
11:22 AM | September 06, 2024
National

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday restored the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments law by accepting the federal government’s review petition.

The judgment, which had been reserved by a five-member SC bench since June 6, was announced with a unanimous 5-0 decision. The bench was led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and Justice Athar Minallah added an additional note to the ruling.

In a brief statement, the SC said that detailed reasons for the decision would be provided later.

The federal and provincial governments had submitted intra-court appeals after the NAB amendments were earlier declared unconstitutional. The SC had reserved its ruling on the federal government’s appeal on June 6.

It's important to note that the apex court had previously struck down the NAB amendments in response to a plea from the PTI founder.

In a 2-1 majority verdict, the SC had accepted former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the accountability laws during the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government. The ruling also reinstated corruption cases against public officials that had been dismissed following the amendments to NAB laws.

