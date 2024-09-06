SC unveils verdict in NAO amendments case today

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan will today announce its verdict on Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) of the Federation and the petitions of some individuals against its judgment declaring the amendments made in National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, null and void. A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi on October 31, 2023 had barred the Accountability Courts from announcing the final verdict in corruption cases reopened following the judgment declaring amendments made to National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) null and void.

The order said; “The concerned courts (Accountability) may proceed with the trial but will not announce the final judgment.” However, the Court declined Farooq H Naek, who represented three private persons, to suspend the SC judgment on NAB amendments. A three-member bench, headed by former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on September 15, 2023 by a majority of 2:1 declared most provisions of the amendments made to the NAB Ordinance as unconstitutional.

It ordered for reopening of all corruption cases worth less than Rs500 million that were previously closed against political leaders from various parties and public office holders.

The court had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to return all case records to the relevant courts within seven days. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had dissented the majority judgement.

The federal government through Makhdoom Ali Khan challenged the majority order. Last year Imran Khan, through a number of lawyers including senior advocate Khawaja Haris, filed a petition under Article 184 (3) of the constitution against the amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. He maintained that the amendments to NAB laws were made with the sole intention of ending cases against those involved in corruption.

These individuals strategically altered the law to ensure their own cases would be dismissed. The amendments not only terminate their cases but also significantly hinder the prosecution of white-collar crimes in the future. This undermines the very foundation of justice and allows corruption to flourish unchecked.