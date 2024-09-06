SCCI president honours Defence Day, Air Force Day Ahmad Junaid

Sialkot - The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik emphasised the significance of Defence Day on September 6 and Air Force Day on September 7, highlighting these dates as pivotal moments in our military history. On these days, the entire nation, alongside its armed forces, has demonstrated an enduring spirit of sacrifice that has elevated our status as a dignified nation in history. This remarkable patriotism continues to be a global example. Malik expressed deep respect for the sacrifices made by our armed forces, which have reinforced our sovereignty. He praised their professionalism and bravery, and offered prayers for the protection of Pakistan, its military personnel, and for the martyrs who have given their lives defending our borders. He also prayed for the martyrs to be granted a high place in Jannat al-Firdous. In his tribute, Malik honoured the gallantry of the ghazis, mujahids, and martyrs who thwarted the enemy’s ambitions during the historic tank battle at Chawinda.