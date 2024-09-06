School teacher arrested for allegedly torturing student

Gujar khan - A school teacher in Gujar Khan has been arrested by the police on Thursday for reportedly inflicting severe torture on a 12-yearold boy who failed to complete his homework. As per the information provided, Matloob Hussain, a resident of Missa Kiswal village, filed a report with the Gujar Khan police on Wednesday, stating that his son, Abdul Hadi, is a student in the 6th grade at Little Star school located in the Jand Najar area. According to the father, his son came home from school on Tuesday with bruised hips and thighs, causing him to experience intense pain throughout the night, making it difficult for him to sleep. According to the parent, the teacher allegedly used a bamboo cane to discipline the child for failing to complete their homework. The case was registered by the Gujar Khan police on Wednesday, in accordance with section 328A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Following its circulation on social media, the issue gained attention and the suspect was subsequently apprehended on Thursday afternoon. SP Saddar Division, Mr. Nabil Khokhar, emphasised that violence against children is absolutely unacceptable and assured that appropriate measures will be taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, there has been a strong condemnation from educational circles and civil society in Gujar Khan regarding the alarming rise in incidents of child abuse within schools, and have demanded the concerned authorities of education department to also take serious action against the school principal.