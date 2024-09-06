Serena Hotel and Malaysian High Commission Present Journey to Malaysia

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Serena Hotel, in partnership with the Malaysian High Commission, is delighted to announce, “Journey to Malaysia: Exploring Diverse Flavors and Culinary Traditions of Southeast Asia,” a vibrant six-day celebration of Malaysian cuisine and culture.

The event will take place from September 4 to September 9, 2024, at Zamana Restaurant, offering guests an immersive experience into the heart of Malaysia. The festival was officially inaugurated on September 4 by Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, alongside

His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Azhar Mazlan, the Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan. The opening ceremony marked the beginning of a weeklong showcase of Malaysia’s rich culinary heritage and cultural diversity.

Guests will have the unique opportunity to savor iconic Malaysian dishes such as Nasi Lemak, Roti Canai, and Teh Tarik, each representing the country’s allday breakfast culture that is beloved across Southeast Asia. The culinary journey will be further enhanced by captivating cultural performances, featuring traditional Melayu dances from various Malaysian states.

These performances are a tribute to Malaysia’s diverse heritage, bringing to life the traditions and stories that have shaped the nation.

In his remarks, Mr. Aziz Boolani expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Malaysian High Commission for their collaboration, emphasizing the importance of such events in strengthening the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, which have flourished for 67 years.

His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Azhar Mazlan also shared his thoughts, stating, “Today, we are not merely sharing our food; we are sharing our stories, our traditions, and a piece of Malaysia’s heart with our friends in Pakistan. This festival is a celebration of our shared heritage and the bonds that unite us as neighbors in this vibrant region of Asia. Malaysia is a melting pot of cultures, and our cuisine is a testament to this diversity, blending influences from Malay, Chinese, Indian, and indigenous traditions.

Through events like ‘Journey to Malaysia,’ we aim to deepen the understanding and appreciation of our rich cultural heritage.”

As Zamana Restaurant is transformed into a Malaysian wonderland, guests will be transported to the heart of Malaysia, immersing themselves in its vibrant culture and culinary traditions. This celebration also supports Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to register its Breakfast Culture on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Islamabad Serena Hotel invites everyone to join this extraordinary journey through the flavors and traditions of Malaysia, making it an experience to remember.