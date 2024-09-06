Sindh High Court halts purchase of 138 double-cabin vehicles for Assistant Commissioners

The (SHC) on Friday suspended the Sindh government’s plan to purchase 138 double-cabin vehicles for (ACs), following a petition by Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Muhammad Farooq.

The petitioner argued that the purchase, costing Rs 2 billion, is unnecessary and a misuse of public funds, especially as Pakistan faces significant economic challenges. Farooq urged the court to redirect the funds toward welfare projects for the public.

After hearing both sides, the court ordered the provincial government, along with the chief secretary, finance secretary, and board of revenue, to submit their responses within four weeks.