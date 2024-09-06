Son arrested for stabbing mother over dispute in Sialkot

A disobedient son has been arrested after injuring his mother by stabbing her with a knife in Sialkot. According to details, a call was received at the Virtual Women Police Station reporting the incident.

Initial investigations revealed that the mother had sold a residential house, and her son demanded the money. The mother explained she intended to use the funds to build a new house, but when the son didn’t receive the money, he attacked her, stabbing her in the abdomen and legs, resulting in serious injuries.

The police rescued the woman and transported her to a hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against the accused, and he has been taken into custody. The Safe Cities spokesperson urged citizens to call 15 in emergencies, while women can also register complaints through the Women Safety App.