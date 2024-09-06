TDAP says FoodAg Manufacturing 2024 to be held in Lahore in December

LAHORE - Following the resounding success of FoodAg 2024, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has announced the upcoming FoodAg Manufacturing 2024. This premier exhibition will take place from December 5-7, 2024, at the Expo Centre in Lahore. FoodAg Manufacturing 2024 is set to be a landmark event, showcasing cutting-edge advancements and innovations in the global food and beverage manufacturing industry. This exhibition promises to be a key platform for industry professionals eager to embrace new technologies, enhance operational efficiencies, and address the evolving challenges in the agro and food sectors. TDAP is now inviting applications from agro and food companies interested in participating in this exhibition.