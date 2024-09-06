Three constables suspended over negligence in DG Khan

DG KHAN - District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali on Thursday suspended three constables on the charge of torturing a citizen here. A police spokesperson said that a driver of mazda van submitted an application in which it was stated that police line constables— Asadullah, Sikandar and Sheraz subjected him to torture for not stopping over their signal. The DPO took serious action by issuing their suspension orders and directed to conduct an inquiry. Further action would be taken on inquiry report, he said. Meanwhile, two line superintendents of MEPCO Muzaffargarh— Nafis-ur-Rehman of Shahar Sultan, and Ahsan Iqbal of Rohilan Wali grid station were suspended over negligence on duty.

PFA imposes Rs185,000 fine on eateries

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs185,000 fine on various eateries during raids on Thursday. According to official sources, a poultry shop was fined Rs10,000 for failing to provide record of dead chickens. Taunsa Milk Shop was imposed Rs15,000 fine for selling substandard milk, while several unlicensed shops faced fines amounting to Rs60,000. In Muzaffargarh, a sweets and bakery unit was fined Rs30,000 for violating cleanliness standards. A superstore was fined Rs25,000 for selling illegal China salt. Another poultry shop was imposed Rs20,000 fine for improper storage of poultry meat in a refrigerator. Moreover, a shop located near the Railway Crossing in Layyah was fined Rs15,000 for improper handling of food items.