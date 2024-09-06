Friday, September 06, 2024
Two killed, three injured in roof collapse in Bahawalpur

APP
September 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -  Two people, including a woman and her son, died while three others sustained injuries as the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed here on Thursday. The Rescue 1122 said the incident occurred in Giri Ganj Bazaar area of the city. Five people were trapped under the debris as the roof of a house collapsed. On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the scene and conducted a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) where two of them succumbed to their injuries. The victims were identified as 45-year-Shabana and her 21-year-old son while the injured were 24-year-old Mah Noor and two others.

