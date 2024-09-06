Friday, September 06, 2024
Ushna faces Amna in Khawar Hyat Memorial National Ranking Tennis final

Staff Reporter
September 06, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s one of the top ladies’ tennis players Ushna Suhail will take on Amna Ali Qayyum in the Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament continued at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad.In the ladies singles first semifinal, Ushna Suhail beat Soha Ali 6-4, 6-4 while Amna Ali Qayyum defeated Sheeza Sajid by 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to set final clash against Ushna Suhail. Talking to The Nation, Ushna expressed her excitement, saying: “I am thrilled to be competing in a national tennis tournament after two and a half years. Reaching the final feels incredible, and I am eager to play my best tennis and go for the title, InshaAllah.” In the boys U-18 final, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Bilal Asim 4-6,7-5,3-3 (retd). In the boys U12 final, Shayan Afridi beat Rashid Ali 4-2,4-2. Earlier in the boys U12 semifinals, Rashid Ali beat Muhammad Muaz 4-2, 4-1 while Shayan Afridi beat Muhammad Junaid 4-2,4-0. Meanwhile in the men’s singles final, Aqeel Khan will vie against Muhammad Shoaib.

