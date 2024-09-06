Friday, September 06, 2024
Venue allotted for PTI power show in Sangjani

Web Desk
7:12 PM | September 06, 2024
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon announced that a venue has been allocated for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) power show in Sangjani, Islamabad.

The DC confirmed that the PTI convoy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be permitted to use the M-1 motorway, while rally participants from Punjab will travel via the M-2 motorway. Those from South Punjab are directed to use the GT Road.

Residents of Islamabad can join the rally through New Margalla Avenue, with one specific route allocated for them. A separate route has been designated for participants coming from Murree and Rawalpindi.

Rally participants are required to adhere to the routes approved by the authorities.

