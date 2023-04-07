Share:

BAHAWALPUR - On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown has been started against the smug­gling of wheat outside the district. The officers of the food department and the police took legal ac­tion against the persons involved in the illegal movement of wheat from the district. As many as 18 FIRs have been registered in the concerned police stations. Secretary Region­al Transport Authority has sealed Usman Umar Sial Brothers Goods Forward­ing Agency. During check­ing, more than 11,000 bags of 50-kg weight have been seized from goods transporters not having food green licences and permits. DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed the perfor­mance of the staff appoint­ed at the check posts of the toll plaza to prevent the il­legal movement of wheat