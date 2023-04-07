Share:

KARACHI-During ongoing campaign to check profiteering, Karachi administration, on Thursday, imposed fines of more than Rs565,000 on 142 vendors for overcharging customers while two shops were also sealed in District Korangi.

According to a statement issued here by the commissioner’s office, various monitoring teams visited different areas of the metropolis on the 15th of Ramazan and imposed fines of Rs.169,000 on 21 bakeries, fine of Rs.75,000 on 24 poultry shops, over Rs.990000 on 20 grocery stores, Rs.9000 on four meat sellers, Rs.30,000 on 15 vegetable sellers, Rs.19000 on 20 fruit sellers and Rs.158,000 on 37 milk sellers while a fine of Rs.5000 was imposed on a flour seller. Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, directed all deputy commissioners and magistrates to play a proactive role to make the campaign for checking profiteering and ensuring the availability of items of daily use on fixed rates a success.

The commissioner instructed all the officers to conduct field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering to ensure relief to the citizens. He further directed that officers shall arrange sell of the confiscated goods on the spot at the official rate in presence of the shopkeeper.

Iqbal Memon also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the profiteering at Commissioner Karachi’s control room by calling on telephone numbers 02199203443 and 02199205645.