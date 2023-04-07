Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administration of Hyderabad in the day long price control exercise, led by the Assistant Commissioners of the respective talukas, on Thursday, imposed Rs68,800 fine on 16 traders, a day after slapping Rs568,000 penalties. According to details, the traders were penalized for charging higher rates from the customers during the holy month of Ramazan. The largest amount of fine, Rs51,000 was imposed on 4 traders by the AC Latifabad Shaista Munawar Jabeen and her team. The AC City taluka Ahmed Murtaza and his team slapped Rs5,000, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro Rs6,000 and AC Hyderabad taluka Hataf Siyal Rs2,000. Meanwhile, the 4 Bachat Bazaars at Expo Center Noorani Basti, Bagh-e-Mustafa Ground in Latifabad unit 8, behind Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital in Qasimabad and in Tando Jam set up by the district administration continued to sell edible items at competitive prices.