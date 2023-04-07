Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad police on Thursday ar­rested three people including on the charge of getting free flour on fake tokens.

According to police, incharge flour distribution point Sports Com­plex Sammundri Muhammad Rafiq apprehended two persons Farhan, etc while getting free flour bags on bogus tokens and handed them over to the area police. The police recovered 32 fake tokens from their possession and locked them behind bars for further investigation.

Meanwhile, ASI Sadr Tandlian­wala police station Muhammad Rafe during patrolling intercepted a suspected rickshaw near Chak No 452-GB and seized 21 bags of free flour. He arrested Baildar of Agri­culture Department Abdur Razzaq, resident of Chak No 171-GB who was transporting them to various hotels for a sale after getting on fake tokens. Cases have been reg­istered against the accused.

EIGHT HELD OVER RAMAZAN ORDINANCE VIOLATION

The tehsil administration held eight persons for violating Ramazan ordi­nance in the city during the last 24 hours. According to spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair during inspec­tion in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area caught eight persons for selling eatable items in hotels, restaurants and by setting up stalls on roadsides. They were handed over to concerned police for registration of cases.

POLICE INITIATE MEASURES FOR BETTER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT

Traffic police have initiated mea­sures for better traffic management on city roads. In this regard, an awareness campaign to follow traf­fic rules including signals, stop line, zebra crossing, line and lane has formally been launched in the city.

Presiding over a meeting with circle officers and sector incharg­es, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Fais­alabad Maqsood Ahmed Lone on Thursday appealed to the citizens to develop their habit of observing road discipline to control road ac­cidents and ensure smooth flow of traffic as well.

He urged the motorists to keep line and lane discipline in their minds and paddlers should always cross the road from zebra crossing.

He also instructed the traffic of­ficers to motivate the people about punctuality of the traffic laws which will ensure smooth traffic flow and save their precious time.

He also distributed cheques of welfare amount of Rs175,000 among six on-duty and retired of­ficers.