ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Mu­hammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday chaired the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy at the Naval headquarters here.

During the conference, the partici­pants assessed the evolving maritime situation in the region and discussed a range of topics related to national security, geostrategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops. Be­sides, progress on Pakistan Navy’s on­going projects including future plans was reviewed, accord­ing to a press release issued by the media wing of the Pakistan Navy. It said the Naval Chief underlined the importance of main­taining perpetual combat readiness to effectively counter any potential ag­gression against Pakistan.

He praised the efforts made to­wards capability enhancement through acquisition of emerg­ing technologies. The Admiral ex­pressed full confidence in high state of operational preparedness of Paki­stan Navy in safeguarding maritime frontiers of the motherland.

Pakistan Navy’s commitment in line with the government of Pakistan pol­icies to extend all-out efforts to sup­port earthquake-hit countries Turkiye and Syria through recently conduct­ed International Humanitarian Assis­tance & Disaster Relief mission by PN ships was reaffirmed. The Command & Staff Conference serves as apex de­cision-making body of Pakistan Navy wherein, Chief of the Naval Staff, Prin­cipal Staff Officers and Field Com­manders review Pakistan Navy poli­cies and plans, said the officials.