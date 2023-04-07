ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday chaired the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy at the Naval headquarters here.
During the conference, the participants assessed the evolving maritime situation in the region and discussed a range of topics related to national security, geostrategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops. Besides, progress on Pakistan Navy’s ongoing projects including future plans was reviewed, according to a press release issued by the media wing of the Pakistan Navy. It said the Naval Chief underlined the importance of maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively counter any potential aggression against Pakistan.
He praised the efforts made towards capability enhancement through acquisition of emerging technologies. The Admiral expressed full confidence in high state of operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding maritime frontiers of the motherland.
Pakistan Navy’s commitment in line with the government of Pakistan policies to extend all-out efforts to support earthquake-hit countries Turkiye and Syria through recently conducted International Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief mission by PN ships was reaffirmed. The Command & Staff Conference serves as apex decision-making body of Pakistan Navy wherein, Chief of the Naval Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders review Pakistan Navy policies and plans, said the officials.