ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office has appointed senior career diplomat and Pakistan High Commissioner to Malaysia Amna Baloch as new Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union and Belgium. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accorded approval to the appointment on the summary of the foreign ministry. The position of Pakistan ambassador was lying vacant since Dr Asad Majeed was made foreign secretary on December 22, 2022. Baloch is expected to proceed to Brussels by the end of the next month after completion of diplomatic procedures and protocols. Amna Baloch belongs to Sindh and joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1991.
