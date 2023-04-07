Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office has appointed senior career diplomat and Pakistan High Commissioner to Ma­laysia Amna Baloch as new Ambassador of Paki­stan to European Union and Belgium. Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif has accorded approval to the appointment on the summary of the foreign min­istry. The position of Pakistan ambassador was ly­ing vacant since Dr Asad Majeed was made foreign secretary on December 22, 2022. Baloch is expect­ed to proceed to Brussels by the end of the next month after completion of diplomatic procedures and protocols. Amna Baloch belongs to Sindh and joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1991.