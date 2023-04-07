Share:

RAWAlPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six operations managed to recover over 541 kg of narcotics and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 49 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, resident of Sargodha, going on flight no ER-703. In another raid near Islamabad Sangjani Toll Plaza, 36 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of a car. Two accused were sent behind the bars during the operation. In the third operation near Jhelum Terraki Toll Plaza, ANF rounded up an accused resident of Charsada with two kg hashish.

The spokesman informed that in an operation near the Dina Mangla bypass, 75 grams of Ice drug and 64 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Narowal. In an operation near the Quetta-Kuchlak bypass, 498 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Qilla Abdullah. In the sixth operation near Hub Western bypass, ANF seized 4.8 kg of Ice drug. He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investiga tions are under process.