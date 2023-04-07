Share:

After conducting sweeping operations all over the country, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) claims to have recovered a large amount of drugs and arrested six suspects from different cities.

A person travelling from Islamabad airport was apprehended after 49 heroine-filled capsules were recovered from his stomach. The suspect is a resident of Sargodha.

According to a ANF spokesperson, officials recovered 36kg of marijuana from a car near Sangjani toll-plaza and arrested two suspects.

The spokesperson further said, 498kg of marijuana was recovered near Quetta-Kuchlak by-pass. The suspect belonging to Qila Abdullah was taken into custody.

In a separate incident, ANF seized 4.8kg of crystal meth near Hub Western by-pass. The spokesperson said cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act would be registered against the arrested suspects.