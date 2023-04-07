Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to expedite anti-dengue activities in five high-risk districts in­cluding Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwa­la and Sheikhupura, fearing an increase in dengue cases due to recent rains. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Dengue Control, jointly presided over by Punjab Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir and the Punjab chief sec­retary at the Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday. Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the activities to prevent dengue should be carried out as a sacred cause. He said that due to recent rains and climate change, dengue cases were likely to increase. He mentioned that special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance in the high-risk districts and anti-dengue activi­ties should be expedited in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura. He said that dengue disease was not dangerous but it was necessary to take precautionary measures. The chief secretary directed the authorities concerned to improve cleanliness in cities and make special arrangements for removal of solid waste as part of measures to prevent dengue. He said that the deputy commissioners should personally monitor the anti-dengue activities in the districts, adding that in case of negligence, dengue might take turn for an epidemic. He also sought recommenda­tions from the Primary Health Department to re-assign responsibilities to the departments regarding the dengue control. The officials of the Primary Health Department gave a detailed briefing in the meeting. They said that 58 con­firmed cases of dengue have been reported this year. Action is being taken against those who vio­late the SOPs and so far 63 cases have been regis­tered and three people have been arrested.

LWMC ANNOUNCES RS 5000 EACH FOR ITS CHRISTIAN WORKER

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) announced Rs 5,000 each for its Christian worker on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter. A notification in this regard has been issued. In a statement, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that honest and hardworking Christian workers of LWMC were precious asset and the company was taking all possible initiatives for their welfare and betterment. A large number of Christians were working in the LWMC and the department was with them in their joys and on the occasion of Easter.