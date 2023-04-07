Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Con­trol (LoC).

The COAS was briefed on the situation along the LoC and operation­al preparedness of the deployed formations, says a press release is­sued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR). The Army Chief met with officers and troops on the forward positions. He empha­sised upon troops to extend all-out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.

Also, COAS appreci­ated officers and men for maintaining con­tinued vigil, remark­able operational pre­paredness and high state of morale.

He further said: "Pa­kistan Army is resolved to defend sovereign­ty and territorial integ­rity of Pakistan against all kinds of threat and is determined to sup­port just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jam­mu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions.” Earlier on arrival at LoC, the COAS was received by the Corps Com­mander Rawalpindi Corps.