KHYBER - An awareness walk was held the previous day in Bab-e-Khyber to encourage parents to enrol their kids in public schools. The education department organised the event, and participants came from all walks of life in addition to District Education Officer (DEO) Uzair Ali, Additional DeO Shahid Ali, and Assistant Education Officer Tahir Khan.

Carrying banners and placards with slogans in support of enrolling children in schools, the participants walked from the District Education Office to Bab-e Khyber. Speaking at the event, DeO Uzair Ali urged the parents to enrol their kids in public schools for the sake of their future success.

He added that the admissions drive for the school had begun in Khyber and that enrollment was open for both morning and evening classes. A second eDO According to Shahid Ali, the government provides free textbooks, stationery, and uniforms to students in state-run schools to assist the less fortunate sections of society; as a result, it is mandatory for parents to enrol their children for the sake of the nation’s future.

AeO Tahir Khan emphasised the value of education, claiming that without it, no country could advance. As a result, the government has taken all necessary steps to raise the nation’s literacy rate. It is important to note that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set a goal for the ongoing campaign of enrolling 1.6 million children in school.