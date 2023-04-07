Share:

The legal battle over the National Assembly's approval of a resolution against the decision of the Supreme Court continues to intensify, as Babar Awan sought more information from the national assembly speaker on Friday.

In a letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf from Babar Awan's chamber, details were requested under the Right to Information Act.

Specifically, Mr Awan requested an attested copy of the resolution passed on the Supreme Court's decision, along with the names and constituencies of the members of the national assembly present in the session when the resolution was passed.

A copy of the order of the day related to the resolution was also demanded, as well as the details of the members of the assembly who spoke on the resolution.

The controversy started over the national assembly's decision to pass the resolution against the Supreme Court's verdict in the Punjab election case.