Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has sent a “get well soon” message to his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson who is nursing a knee injury suffered while playing an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

"Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson," Babar tweeted, sharing an image of him and the NZ skipper hugging.

According to the NZ cricket board, Williamson will require surgery after scans confirmed he’d ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.