Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Friday called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

A delegation, comprising Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) parliamentary party leader in the National Assembly Khalid Ahmad Magsi, Senator Manzoor Kakar, Senator Dinesh Kumar, and others, discussed the country’s political situation at the meeting. Mr Sanjrani is also a member of the BAP.

Mr. Magsi had earlier tabled the resolution against the Supreme Court’s verdict, directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, in the parliament.

Later on, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that the PTI would file a reference against the parliamentarians for tabling the resolution.