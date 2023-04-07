Share:

ISLAMABAD - In an effort towards becoming Pakistan’s leading tech enabled distributor, Bazaar, a B2B e-commerce platform for 5M+ businesses, has launched Bazaar Prime - its exclusive market distribution arm for retail suppliers and manufacturers. Bazaar’s B2B platform provides procurement, fulfilment, digital lending, and supply chain products to retailers and manufacturers in Pakistan.

Hamza Jawaid, the co-founder of Bazaar, mentions, “Bazaar Prime is a game-changer for brands seeking to improve their coverage and distribution in the market. By leveraging this partnership, brands can tap into a wealth of resources and tools that enable them to optimise their operations, enhance their customer reach, and ultimately drive business growth.”

Ahmed Siyadat, Managing Director for Bazaar Retail says, “Our speed and agility in setting up a tech enabled exclusive distribution is unmatched. From Mardan to Khairpur, we are present across all of Pakistan and with Bazaar Prime, our partners are able to leverage our expertise to really scale their businesses”. Since its inception two years ago, Bazaar has raised over $100m in venture financing and has scaled to become the leading tech enabled distributor in the country with the widest footprint across 50 cities and towns. Bazaar is further expanding its network to over 100 cities and towns in Pakistan, allowing cost efficient access to underserved and remote towns.