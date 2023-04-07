Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of MPA Bilal Yasin attack case till May 2. The court summoned more witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case pro­ceedings, wherein accused Mian Haseeb Hamid and others ap­peared and got their attendance marked. The shooters -- Majid Hussain and Qasid alias Kashi -- were also produced in the court.During the proceedings, the defence counsel submitted that his clients had filed an appeal before the Lahore High Court against insertion of Section 7 of Anti-Terrorist Act in the FIR. He pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter in view of pendency of the appeal. To a court query, the counsel submitted that a new bench had yet not been formed for hearing the appeal. At this, the court remarked that statements of witnesses should continue to be re­corded in these circumstances. Subsequently, the court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses and adjourned further proceedings till May 2. Data Darbar police had filed the challan in the court against eight accused. The police nominated Mian Haseeb Hamid alias Mian Vicky, Asad Hamid, Hamid Mehmood, Zulifqar alias Bhai, Maroof Ali alias Pappu, Mohsin Manzoor be­sides two shooters - Majid Hussain and Qasid alias Kashi.

TWO CONVICTED IN EXPLOSIVE MATERIAL CASE

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted two per­son involved in an explosive material case. The court handed down life imprisonment on two counts to both accused - Yasir Bashir and Fazal Elahi, and also ordered for seizing their properties. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after charges were proved against the accused. The prosecution also produced witnesses during the trial proceedings. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab had registered a case against the accused. The accused were arrested from Jallo Park area and explosive material was recovered from them.