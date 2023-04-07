Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of the redressal of grievances on the digital census.

The assurance from the PM came after a delegation of MQM-P shared their grievances in a meeting with him on the census.

The MQM delegation comprised of Amin Ulhaq, Farooq Sattar and Javed Hanif, while Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq also participated in the meeting.

The MQM maintained that once again there was a ‘deliberate conspiracy’ to reduce the population of Sindh especially Karachi. if PM Shahbaz Sharif did not address the issue, MQM-P will not kept quiet and will hit the streets.

Farooq Sattar said there is no staff in some places to conduct census and the residents of several buildings are counted as one. If the census is not done properly in Karachi then the metropolis will not get the resources it needs.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif assured MQM-P that the concerns regarding the census would be addressed soon۔

Sources said that the Prime Minister had sought a detailed report from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The premier has also constituted a technical committee headed by Ahsan Iqbal۔