BAHAWALPUR - Christian com­munity residing in vari­ous areas of Bahawalpur will celebrate Good Friday today (April 07) with reli­gious fervour and enthu­siasm. On the occasion, religious celebrations will be held in the Churches. The main service will be held at Saint Dominic Church of Model Town-A. Special security arrange­ments are being done by Bahawalpur police. Eas­ter will be celebrated on April 9 (Sunday). Easter is an important annual re­ligious feast in the Chris­tian liturgical year. Good Friday and Easter fall on Friday and Sunday re­spectively between late March and early April each year, following the cycle of the moon.