LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday approved the clean air policy and a comprehensive action to reduce air pollution with the active involvement of different provincial departments. While chairing the 7th meeting of the Punjab Environment Protection Council at his office here, the chief minister said that line departments will prepare a working plan while the Punjab government will implement the policy and action plan with the support of the World Bank and the active involvement of the departments of environment, industries, transport, agriculture, local government, housing, urban development, energy and labor. The CM also approved the Punjab plastic management strategy which aims to promote sustainable practices for plastic management by introducing modern recycling technologies and offering incentives for recycling and reuse. Further, the CM said that institutional capacity of the line departments will be strengthened to ensure effective execution. The CM emphasized the importance of creating public awareness regarding the harms of plastic pollution and the benefits of sustainable plastic management. The secretary environment protection department provided a detailed overview of the key features of both the Punjab clean air policy and the Punjab plastic management strategy.
Our Staff Reporter
April 07, 2023
