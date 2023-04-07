Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday approved the clean air policy and a comprehensive action to reduce air pollution with the active involvement of different provincial de­partments. While chairing the 7th meeting of the Punjab Environment Protection Council at his office here, the chief minister said that line departments will prepare a work­ing plan while the Punjab government will implement the policy and action plan with the support of the World Bank and the active involve­ment of the departments of environment, indus­tries, transport, agriculture, local government, housing, urban development, energy and labor. The CM also approved the Punjab plastic man­agement strategy which aims to promote sus­tainable practices for plastic management by introducing modern recycling technologies and offering incentives for recycling and reuse. Fur­ther, the CM said that institutional capacity of the line departments will be strengthened to ensure effective execution. The CM emphasized the im­portance of creating public awareness regarding the harms of plastic pollution and the benefits of sustainable plastic management. The secretary environment protection department provided a detailed overview of the key features of both the Punjab clean air policy and the Punjab plastic management strategy.