The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed markets and shops to remain open till 1 am until Eid.

During the hearing of a petition for controlling smog in the city, Justice Shahid Karim was told that people used to come to markets after Iftar. If markets were not allowed to remain open till late night, the business community would suffer financial loss. The court acknowledged the arguments and allowed markets to remain open till 1 am.

Earlier, expressing anger against the felling trees in Lahore, the court ordered to lodge a case against the officers who gave permission in this regard.

The court remarked that a case would be registered against the director general of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) if proven that he gave permission to private housing schemes.

The court observed that cutting a tree is like murdering a human being. It has caused global warming.

The state counsel submitted that a committee has been formed by the Planning and Development Department of Punjab for controlling heatwave.

The court ordered to use machines to remove residue of crops instead of burning them. It also ordered to make a policy in this regard and ensure its implementation and strict monitoring so that no one could burn residue.