QUETTA - Balo­chistan Health Director General (DG) Dr Noor Mohammad Qazi Thursday said the crackdown against illegal medical stores will be launched from April 10 (Monday). In a statement issued here, the DG warned that stern action will be taken against those violating the drug laws. “All such medical stores which are involved in the ille­gal business of drugs without licence and are playing with human lives and do not have a qualified person in their medi­cal stores should immediately ensure the presence of medi­cal stores licence and qualified person,” he maintained. While referring to Balochistan Drug Rules 2021 and Drug Act 1976, he said the presence of phar­macists in every drug store would be ensured.