KANDHKOT-While continuing their operation against dacoits in Kacha area of Kandhkot on the fourth day on Thursday, the police set several hideouts of the dacoits on fire after destroying them completely. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Samo, the police also fired shells at houses of the dacoits.

“Over 100 police commandos and 400 police personnel are participating in this operation. The exit and entry points of Kacha area have been sealed by the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation near National Highway arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered different types of drugs from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Thursday, the arrested identified as Saddam Hussain was a notorious drug peddler and was wanted to different police stations for his involvement in the drug business and other crimes. The accused used to supply heroin and Ice in different areas of the city. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices. The arrested accused was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Thursday arrested an accused allegedly involved in auto-theft and recovered three stolen cars.

Accused identified as Danish Naqvi was arrested on a tip off from Sharifabad and the vehicles recovered were stolen from the limits of Hyderi police station, according to a spokesman for SIU. The vehicles bearing registration numbers Z-0563, ADM-114 and AMH-184 were recovered from his possession. During initial interrogation, the arrested confessed that he along with his accomplices Imran and Shehzad used to steal vehicles from different areas of the city. The cases of recovered stolen vehicles were registered within the Hyderi police station. The arrested was handed over to Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for further legal proceedings.