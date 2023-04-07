Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has directed that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should attend the next meeting to brief the Committee regarding delay in the agreement between government of Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The committee has also expressed grave concerns over the delay in the appointment of heads of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL). The issue has remained unresolved for nearly a year. The Committee directed the Finance Division to finalize the process of appointment of the heads of the said banks in order to improve the working and performance of the organization. The Committee also expressed displeasure over the absence of Minister for Finance in the meeting. The Committee desired that finance minister should attend the next meeting to brief the Committee regarding delay in the agreement between Government of Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF). The meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held yesterday in the Parliament House, Islamabad under the chairmanship of Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, MNA,

Earlier, Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Finance, briefed the Committee that the presidents of the NBP and ZTBL shall be appointed before the end of this financial year. She informed that the process of appointment has been completed and now the matter is with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) where the fit and proper assessment is being done. She told the Committee that the process was delayed but it will be completed at the earliest. The Committee expressed grave concerns over the delay in the appointments of the presidents NBP and ZTBL, however, directed the Finance Division to finalize the process of appointments in order to improve the working and performance of the organization.

Regarding the issue of pensionary benefits to the retired employees of NBP, the Committee directed the SBP and NBP to resolve this important issue. The minister of state was of the view that the pensioners should follow the proper process as their case was considered in the NBP Board and first meeting of the Board has already been convened.

Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, MNA expressed gratitude over the Committee directions to National Savings on her Point of Order regarding long queue of the pensioners for collection of pension and payment from National Saving Schemes. She said that National Savings has facilitated the pensioners on the direction of the Committee and now their long queues have been eliminated. Later, the Committee recommended to raise the minimum wage of sweepers, low-paid servants; working in the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges, upto Rs.25,000 per month.

Besides the Minister of States for Finance, Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, the meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly; Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Ali Pervaiz, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Syed Hussain Tariq, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani and Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. Movers of the Matters, referred to the Standing Committee, Ms. Kishwer Zehra and Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, MNAs were also present in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the senior officers from Finance Division, Revenue Division (FBR), SBP, NBP and ZTBL.