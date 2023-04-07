Share:

KARACHI-Continuing its annual tradition, Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, has partnered with several non-profit organizations to give its users the option to support causes closest to their hearts during Ramazan. The platform aims to make the process of giving back more accessible and convenient for users, providing a seamless digital experience.

Through Daraz Donates, users can easily browse various non-profits and causes, learn more about their work, and donate directly through the Daraz app or website. The non-profits and causes available on the platform include Edhi Foundation, Kidney Center, JDC, Saylani Welfare Trust, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, The Indus Hospital, Pink Ribbon, Pakistan Sweet Home, Dawat-e-Islami, Alkhidmat Foundation, Bint-e-Fatima Foundation, and cover a range of social issues, from education and healthcare to poverty. The platform features multiple payment options, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, and bank transfers, making it easy for users to donate from anywhere in the country. The Daraz digital donation platform is now live on the Daraz app and website, and will be available throughout Ramadan.