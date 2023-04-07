Share:

Peshawar - According to the report of the Divisional Census Incharge, the tribal District Orakzai has completed its 7th Digital population and housing Census 2023 and placed first in finishing the Census activities in Kohat Division. The area’s 100% of households had been covered, according to the Census support Center, without any incidents or problems.

The Census support Center, which was set up under the direction of assistant Commissioner of revenue asfandyar Khalid and contained representatives from the pertinent Line Departments, was crucial to the successful completion and efficient administration of the Census in the District. shahbaz Khan, the additional Deputy Commissioner-General, additionally oversaw the Census support Center, which was crucial in managing and coordinating the census-related activities in the District.

The Orakzai tribes’ demands, including resolving the Bilandkhel issue, were met by the Census, which was completed within the allotted time frame. It is important to note that the area of Biland Khel, which consists of 05 Blocks, was mistakenly added to the shewa Tehsil of North waziristan rather than being excluded from District Orakzai. The problem was quickly resolved, and on March 25, 2023, the local Census activities got underway. even though there wasn’t much time, the local Census activities were completed in the allotted amount of time.