Share:

Peshawar - according to abdul halim Qasuria, the caretaker minister for agriculture and livestock in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, the government’s free flour distribution in Dera Ismail Khan will be made easier so that more people in need can take advantage of it.

he recommended that the district administration and the food department officials work together to share free flour efficiently with the needy in a handout distributed by his office, the Civil Secretariat Peshawar. It’s a great initiative for the underprivileged. he added that the interim administration is working to make the best use of all available resources for the benefit of the populace. People shouldn’t be hurried or impatient. he added that solving peoples’ problems right away is one of the caretaker provincial government’s top priorities