PESHAWAR - District Police Officer (DPO), Swat Shafiullah Gandapur on Thursday visited the District Jail to assess the security arrangements in place. after a thorough review, the DpO issued further instructions to ensure foolproof security at the facility.

During his visit, the DpO inspected the prison’s security measures and expressed satisfaction with the existing arrangements. however, to further strengthen the security of the jail, an elite force has been deployed. speaking to the occasion, the DpO said that safety of prisoners and jail staff is of utmost importance, and every possible step will be taken to ensure their security. he also stressed the need for close coordination among law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order.