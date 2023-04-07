Says Maryam Nawaz setting a trap to get her uncle disqualified.
LAHORE - The Election Commission should seek permission from the Supreme Court to consult for the new caretaker setup from April 22 onwards, as the current interim government was established only for 90 days, claimed Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference here, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the caretaker government could not continue beyond the third week of April. Fawad raised questions on the duration and legitimacy of caretaker setup and said, elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were to be held in 90 days in any case.
According to the constitution a caretaker government is set up for duration of 90 days for conducting smooth and transparent elections. The term of current caretaker government in Punjab will conclude on April 22. The constitution is silent on what will happen after the conclusion of 90 days of caretaker government. Fawad maintained that the interim government will not be able to issue any administrative or executive order after April 22. Fawad asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to send a reference to the Supreme Court. The Election Commission has to establish a new setup in the Punjab province after April 22, he added. Holding the federal government responsible for the current political deadlock, the PTI leader said govt wanted to elude from the elections due to fear of losing. He added that entire crisis was caused due to the unconstitutional behavior of this government. Fawad said that the federal government was not ready to give up power and the only crisis that existed was in form of fascism imposed on Pakistan. This government is not following the constitution of Pakistan, he added.
He said more than 20 people had died in pursuit of free flour so far. He said due to delay in elections country was facing political and economic crisis. Accusing Maryam Nawaz of conspiring against his uncle he said, she was setting a trap to get her uncle disqualified. He added that if Shehbaz Sharif had sense, he would understand the plot being set up against him. Speaking about the criticism on the recent decision of the judiciary by the government, Fawad citing the Article 8 of the Constitution said, Article 8 of the constitution restricts everyone from criticizing the army and the judiciary. The ministers who have rejected the verdict of the apex court have committed contempt of the Constitution, he contented.
When inquired about the names who dared reject the SC decision, all the ministers said they were not involved in the defiance, he claimed. He said Bilawal Bhutto’s office has said that he was not part of the meeting in which SC verdict was rejected. Fawad Ch said that legal experts including Ch Aitzaz Ahsan and former judges had made it clear that Article 6 will apply after April 22, if any minister issued an order after the conclusion of the term of caretaker setup.
Speaking about the resolution adopted against the SC election verdict by the parliament on Thursday, Fawad said, 4 people were present in the assembly meeting on Wednesday adding, the resolution adopted against the verdict on Thursday was signed by only 42 members of the Parliament while the House consists of 342 members. The federal government is adamant not to hold elections despite the decision of the Supreme Court, he further added. Fawad also said, the law minister and the Cabinet objected to the decision of the Supreme Court and the cabinet rejected Supreme Court’s verdict by issuing a statement against the verdict.