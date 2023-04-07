Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has issued a code of conduct for po­litical parties and candidates contesting Pun­jab Assembly and subsequent by-elections in different National Assembly constituencies.

According to the details, all candidates shall open an exclusive account with any branch of a scheduled bank for election-related expenses. No candidate or party will be able to campaign at the public’s expense. Candidates will not be able to use posters larger than 18×23 inches and portraits larger than 2×3 feet. Moreover, the pamphlet size has been fixed at 9×6 inches, and the banner size at 3×9 feet. It is also mandatory to print the name and address of the printer of pamphlets and banners. The code has also made it mandatory for candidates to avoid the use of verses and hadiths on banners and posters.