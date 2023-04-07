Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited Government Central Model School Rattigan Road, Lower Mall to re­view educational facilities being provided to the students. Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir and Secretary Education also accompanied him. The chief minis­ter said on this occasion that Cen­tral Model School had earned name and fame in the past and vowed to restore the repute and dignity of one of the oldest schools in the provincial metropolis. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Central Model School held its distinctive history in the education sector adding that making changes in the curriculum was necessary to improve the edu­cational standard of the school.