LONDON - The countdown has begun. Today (Friday) marks 40 days until Eurovision week kicks off with a “turquoise carpet” opening ceremony in Liverpool. All 37 songs have now been submitted, with lyrics addressing everything from demonic possession to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As always, the quality’s about as consistent as a vat of jelly, but there are some gems amongst the inevitable onslaught of power ballads. What follows is a highly subjective attempt to rank them all. You’ll undoubtedly disagree, and I’ve inevitably snubbed someone’s favourite.