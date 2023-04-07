Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Institution of Urbanism (IoU) and the School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF), in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy, organized a Twitter space titled “Using Waste as Resource for Zero-Waste Cities in Pakistan” to mark global ‘Zero Waste Day’ here on Thursday.

The experts at Twitter Space demanded an integrated solid waste management system required in urban areas with an emphasis on maximizing resource use efficiency, tech-based solutions, and strict regulations. The panel of experts included Environmental Engineer of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Babar Abbas, CEO of Integrated Resource Recovery Center (IRRC) Sumaira Gull and Senior Program Fellow of the Institute of Urbanism Dr Ejaz Ahmad, said a news release.

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) have declared 30th March 2023 as the first #ZeroWasteDay to promote the initiatives. In Pakistan, the waste sector is threatening the achievement of the global 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda by exacerbating the triple planetary threat of climate change, biodiversity and nature loss, and pollution. Dr Ahmad in his welcome remarks noted, “Twitter space is the part of Green Urban Development project. Under the project, the capacity of university students will be built on environmentally compatible development strategies. The students will also be provided opportunities for conducting field research which will enable them to come up with solutions that can be turned into business cases for eco-enterprises.”

“The aim of the Twitter space is to highlight the need to shift from a linear to a circular economy and to exchange knowledge around up-scaling best practices for zero-waste solutions, he added. Expert Babar Abbas stated, “A serious effort is required to use technology for waste segregation, and utilization of the separated materials as raw material and resource for other uses.”

“The government must optimize industrial operations to segregate different types of waste. Unfortunately, we do not have any proper sanitary landfill site either,” he said. “Lack of segregation of waste at source and low recycling rates are major waste management challenges in Pakistan which lead to an over-extraction of natural resources and hinder the transition towards zero waste and zero emissions.

They also prevent the utilization of waste as a resource in Pakistan. This slows the shift from the linear paradigm of production and consumption to a circular model of the economy, “ Babar added. Direction General (DG) of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak EPA) Farzana Altaf, DG of Water Management, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sardar Khan Zimri Managing Director of SoLF Mariyam Irfan also contributed to the discussion in the live session shared their valuable input on the topic.