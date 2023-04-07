Share:

PESHAWAR - Political experts here on Thursday said that close coordination among state institutions was vital for the smooth conduct of free, fair and transparent elections. Malik Azamat Khan, former minister for state, told APP that Pakistani politicians including PPP leadership had paid a heavy price in the struggle for the restoration of democracy, and supremacy of the constitution, adding their sacrifices would not go in vain.

The PPP leader said it would have been better if a full court bench of SC was constituted on PTI’s election petition pertaining to elections in KP and Punjab assemblies so that the prevailing controversies could have been resolved forever. Prof Dr ejaz Khan of the International Relations Department told APP that all state institutions including the legislature, executive and judiciary derived power from the constitution, adding the parliament was the supreme institution that makes the legislature for the country while the judiciary interprets the constitution and the executive implements the decisions.

He said institutional harmony was crucial for taking the ship of democracy forward and pulling the country out of existing economic and political challenges. esa Khan, former Advocate General KP, said it would be better if the aggrieved parties including PDM filed a review petition against the recent verdict of the Supreme Court. Talking to APP, he said that constraints among institutions would help strengthen democracy and allow a smooth transition of power.