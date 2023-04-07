Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Author­ity (FDA) sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished their illegal structures, including sale offices.

An FDA spokesperson said on Thursday that Director Town Plan­ning-II Junaid Hasan Manj checked status of various housing schemes and found Prime City, Gulberg City, Sun City and Lyallpur City situated at Tandlianwala illegal.

The FDA enforcement team sealed premises of the illegal colonies and demolished their structures, includ­ing sale offices.

The FDA authority also warned developers of illegal colonies to get their schemes legalised before sell­ing plot, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them with­out any discrimination.

FIVE CLINICAL LABS SEALED

A team of the Health Department, during a crackdown on quacks, sealed five clinical labs/ diagnostic centres, here on Thursday.

Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Asfand Yar, alongwith Dis­trict Health Officer Dr Syed Atta-ul-Monam and Drug Inspector Mohsin Asgar checked labs and observed different violations of Standard Op­erating Procedures (SOPs) including lack of record, expired kits, unregis­tered medicine.