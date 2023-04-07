FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished their illegal structures, including sale offices.
An FDA spokesperson said on Thursday that Director Town Planning-II Junaid Hasan Manj checked status of various housing schemes and found Prime City, Gulberg City, Sun City and Lyallpur City situated at Tandlianwala illegal.
The FDA enforcement team sealed premises of the illegal colonies and demolished their structures, including sale offices.
The FDA authority also warned developers of illegal colonies to get their schemes legalised before selling plot, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination.
FIVE CLINICAL LABS SEALED
A team of the Health Department, during a crackdown on quacks, sealed five clinical labs/ diagnostic centres, here on Thursday.
Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Asfand Yar, alongwith District Health Officer Dr Syed Atta-ul-Monam and Drug Inspector Mohsin Asgar checked labs and observed different violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including lack of record, expired kits, unregistered medicine.