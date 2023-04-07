Share:

The National Assembly was informed on Friday that the Foreign Office was committed to improving performance of its diplomatic missions especially in the domain of extending consular services to Pakistani Diaspora.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the House, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Syed Hussain Tariq said the missions extend assistance to prisoners in accordance with local laws of the host countries.

He said our embassies sent consequent teams to different cities of the host country to provide consular services like attestation of documents and registration of work certificates. Besides, heads of Pakistan Missions abroad hold open and E-kachehris on a regular basis with the resident Pakistani community to solve their problems.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the financial and legal assistance is provided to destitute Pakistanis who are either stranded or unable to travel on their own expenses.

He informed the House that the Foreign Office is in process to establish NADRA counters in various Missions abroad.

Responding to another question, Syed Hussain Tariq said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has neither sold nor procured any property abroad during the last five years.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that a comprehensive one month long celebration will be organized in connection with the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution.

In his remarks in the House today, he said these celebrations will begin on Monday at 10 in the morning at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The Speaker said a national constitutional convention is being organized in the House. Different segments of the society including constitutional heads of the provinces, vice chancellors of universities, women, social and political workers and students have been invited to attend the convention.

He asked the members of the National Assembly, especially the Ministers and Opposition members to ensure their presence in this event.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said we have to give a message to the youth on this day that while rising above our differences, we have the capabilities to celebrate our successes and national festivals in a befitting manner.

The House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 10 in the morning.