RAWALPINDI - In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested five dacoits including ringleader besides recovering Rs 36,500 cash, stolen goods, weapons, two motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Barooni Police arrested five accused namely Qismat Khan alias Mithu, ringleader, Mursaleen, Kamran, Fareed and Zabiullah, who were wanted in a dacoity case registered in Saddar Barooni police station.