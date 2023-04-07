Share:

The Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet meeting was held in Gilgit Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed in the chair.

In the meeting, the implementation of the previous decisions of the cabinet was reviewed and the Chief Minister directed to set up a two-member committee consisting of Secretary Services and Secretary Local Government to submit the implementation report within two week.

The Chief Minister further directed that the ministers should regularly review the progress of their respective departments.

The Chief Minister issued an order to all the departments to take concrete measures for austerity in view of the financial difficulties, apart from reduction in government expenditure.

The Chief Minister directed the Finance Committee of the Provincial Cabinet to ensure transparency in the use of development and non-development funds.

Cabinet approved to provide 500 kanals of land under the possession of the Department of Minerals and Industries for the construction of the Medical College.