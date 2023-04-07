Share:

swabi - The Quality enhancement Cell (QeC) of Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) swabi planned a series of one-day seminars on quality enhancement for the faculty and students of the college to improve the calibre of instruction and learning at the institution.

Two seminars were held for third and fourth-year MBBs students, featuring presentations from Director QeC Dr Khalid and assistant Manager saeed afsar. Director QEC discussed the significance and necessity of Quality assurance in medical education, including the importance of student feedback in improving and maintaining quality. he gave teachers access to survey forms for routine student feedback after each module or block examination.

Director QeC urged students to participate in surveys to improve medical education. The assistant Manager of Quality assurance explained how to access and complete online forms, assuring the privacy of student identities. speakers addressed inquiries and Director QeC valued student feedback.